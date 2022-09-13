Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,665 in the last 365 days.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol for Trading on OTC Pink Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. ("ALJ" or the "Company") today announced that its common stock (the "Common Stock") has begun trading on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol "ALJJ" effective as of the commencement of trading on September 12, 2022. The Common Stock previously traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the same ticker symbol.

About ALJ

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Faneuil, Inc., a leading provider of call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services to commercial and governmental clients across the United States.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alj-regional-holdings-inc-announces-ticker-symbol-for-trading-on-otc-pink-market-301622534.html

SOURCE ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc.

You just read:

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol for Trading on OTC Pink Market

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.