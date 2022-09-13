Submit Release
Former amateur boxer and Influencer Baran Dogan has a big goal

Baran Dogan is a 24-year-old influencer and amateur boxer hailing from Switzerland.

Baran Dogan is an amateur boxer that was thoroughly in sports since he could walk. Baran originally wanted to become a football player or track and field athlete. He first came to boxing at the age of 18, when he accompanied his colleague to trial training at the Boxclub in Basel. 

He began to train regularly at Boxclub in Basel and had his first amateur fight in the same year. Baran Dogan does not have a particular boxer as a role model because, in his opinion, every boxer has strengths and weaknesses. 

Today Baran trains 10 hours each week because he doesn't have that much time and energy; his studies as an elementary school teacher are a major strain on his time. He no longer aspires for a career as a professional boxer but seeks to work on improving his and staying fit. Besides boxing, Baran frequently jogs, runs, and lifts weights in the gym.

Outside of boxing, the 24-year-old Baran was also musically active. At the age of ten, he began to play a Turkish stringed instrument, which he continued to do for seven years. At the age of 12, he took clarinet lessons and played in an orchestra for a time. 

Baran taught himself to play the drums at a young age. He played and sang in front of a large audience of hundreds of people when he was 11 years old. 

Baran also likes to listen to music. Music is a very important part of his intensive training sessions. Baran likes to listen to pop, hip-hop, rap, and Latino music. His favorite singers and rappers include Ed Sheeran, Drake, Future, Rick Ross, and more.

Baran is very active on his Instagram and YouTube accounts. According to him, his old Instagram account with thousands of followers was hacked. This was emotionally difficult for him, as all of his efforts disappeared in a heartbeat.

Baran Dogan plans to enrich his new social media profiles with new posts and is looking forward to new victories in life

More information about Baran Dogan is available on his new Instagram account

