Slideway Oil Market size is estimated to reach US$98.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Slideway Oil Market size is estimated to reach US$98.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slideway Oil Market size is estimated to reach US$98.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Slideway oils such as processing, industrial, metalworking and hydraulic fluids are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to rising machinery demand from various downstream industries such as automotive and food & beverages. This would drive the market growth of the slideway oils market in the automotive and food & beverages industries. Growing investment interest in machining technology, as well as strong demand for automated manufacturing across the industrial sector, are driving the slideway oil market.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Slideway Oil Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Slideway Oil market size. The increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as automotive, aerospace and building & construction, is the main factor driving the region's growth.
2. A significant increase in automobile retail sales would also have a positive impact on Slideway Oil’s market outlook, as this oil can be used to lubricate automotive conveyor belts, among other things.
3. The increasing number of technological advancements, combined with the availability of regulation-compliant products, would further create numerous opportunities, leading to the growth of the Slideway Oil market during the forecast period.
4. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hamper the Slideway Oil market size growth during the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The ISO VG 68 segment held a significant share in the Slideway Oil market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to extensive characteristics provided by ISO VG 220 over other material types such as ISO VG 32, ISO VG 100 and others.
2. The Asia-pacific segment held a significant share of up to 52% in the Slideway Oil market share in 2021. The flourishing growth of metal bonding adhesives is influenced by its major applications across various industries, along with growing development in automotive production and the development of the base for slideway oil in APAC.
3. The Automotive segment held a significant share in the Slideway Oil market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of metal bonding adhesive in the automotive industry. Increasing use of slideway oil in the automotive industry due to properties such as corrosion, lubrication and anti-wear, expanding applications from the machine and hydraulic system, and increasing machinery shelf life and efficiency drive the slideway oil market growth in the automotive industry.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Slideway Oil industry are:
1. Royal Dutch Shell plc
2. Lubrita Europe B.V.
3. Morris Lubricants
4. Rustx Hi-Tech International
5. Chevron Corporation
