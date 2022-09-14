At 7.5% CAGR, Fixed Capacitor Market Size Worth USD13.8 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Growing Application of Fixed Capacitor Market in High-Powered Electronic Circuits and Consumer DevicesHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fixed Capacitor Market size is estimated to reach US$13.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. This growth is attributed to the rapid digitalization, technological advancements, growing need for electric circuitry across multiple industry verticals, growing market demand for consumer electronics and the growth of the automotive industry. In power supply systems, these fixed capacitors help in the power generation, transmission and distribution of electric charges. As a result of this flow of electric charges, these power supply systems are being used in every type of electrical system such as computers, telecommunication devices, process control systems, electric vehicles and many others. These factors would trigger the adoption of fixed capacitors, boosting the overall market growth. Polarized capacitor such as aluminum electrolytic capacitor is used in lowering fluctuations in various filtering devices, coupling signals between amplifier stages and in noise filtering or decoupling in power supply systems. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Fixed Capacitor Market highlights the following areas -
1. In the Fixed Capacitor market report, the multilayer ceramic capacitor segment is analyzed to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is due to its operational capabilities in high temperature, high stability and capacitance.
2. By end-use industry in the Fixed Capacitor Market report, the automotive industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period due to factors such as the increasing adoption of EVs, advanced driver-assistance systems and usage of advanced electronic devices.
3. The APAC region had the largest share of 39% in the global Fixed Capacitor Market size, owing to factors such as rising consumer demand for electronic devices, government initiatives encouraging the usage of EVs and the presence of major manufacturers.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) segment in the Fixed Capacitor Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth of the segment is mainly driven by the high-temperature operational capabilities, high stability and high capacitance. As a result of these factors, multilayer ceramic capacitors are being widely used in electric vehicles, smartphones, laptops and other electronic circuits. Additionally, noise reduction and compact size of these non-polarized capacitors facilitate their easy and higher installation in electronic devices, demanding compact chipset designs.
2. The automotive segment in the Fixed Capacitor Market report is analyzed to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors such as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle technologies, government mandates for vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems and increased use of advanced electronic devices in the automobile industry to ensure vehicle safety.
3. According to e-commerce websites, one MLCC costs around US$ 300 to US$ 500. Due to such high cost of the components, the end product is also priced highly. As a result, these factors are hampering the Fixed Capacitors Market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fixed Capacitor industry are -
1. Hitachi Energy
2. Samsung Electro-Mechanics
3. KEMET Corporation
4. Kyocera Corporation
5. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
