Erbium Oxide Market Size Expected to Reach $107.8 Million with CAGR of 4.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Erbium Oxide Market Size Expected to Reach $107.8 Million with CAGR of 4.8% by 2027
Rapid Growth in Automotive Production is Supporting The Erbium Oxide Market Size.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Erbium Oxide Market size is projected to reach US$107.8 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Erbium oxide (Er2O3) is a member of rare-earth sesquioxides. Erbium (III) oxide, is synthesized from the lanthanide metal erbium. Photon upconversion is a phenomenon where lower energy photons are piled up to create higher energy photons. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
1. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers driving the market is rapid growth in the automotive and construction industry.
2. The growing Important of erbium oxides in the manufacturing of glass displays, such as computer monitors and high temperature and corrosion-resistant coatings is expanding the Erbium Oxide Market size during the forecast period.
3. Erbium metals such as lanthanide metal is used to manufacture Erbium (III) oxide and Erbium(III) chloride
1. Erbium oxide and Erbium (III) Chloride 99% is used as a gate dielectric in semiconductor devices since it has a high dielectric constant. Hence the growth in these industries will drive the demand for erbium oxide during the forecast period.
2. The glass manufacturing segment held a significant share of 20% in the Erbium Oxide industry in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. Erbium oxide can be spread on glass or plastic for display purposes, such as display monitors, mobile screens and laptop screens among others.
3. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the total automobile production in China reached 2,60,82,220 units in 2021, an increase from 2,52,25,242 units in 2020 and 2,57,20,665 units in 2019 respectively. Hence the growth in the automotive industry is driving the market for smart displays and further driving Erbium Oxide
1. Epsi Metals
2. Arafura Resources
3. Avalon Rare Metals Inc.
4. Alkane Resources Ltd.
5. China Rare Earth Holding Limited
