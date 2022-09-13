Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2026

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Rising awareness related to animal healthcare across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion over the forecast period.

PORTLAND , OREGON, US, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in ownership of companion animals and increase in spending on animal health are the major factors driving the growth of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. On the contrary, rising awareness related to animal healthcare across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion over the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global “Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market” was valued at $1,271 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,404 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Europe is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among owners about animal health. Additionally, presence of majority of major players in Europe is driving the market growth in this region.

The immunodiagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary infectious diseases market in 2018. Moreover, the segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to factors such as increase in infectious diseases in animals. Moreover, other factors contributing to the growth of the market include increase in animal healthcare costs.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is highly competitive and major market players have adopted various strategies to capture maximum Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics market share. These include collaborations, product launches, partnerships and acquisitions. Key players operating in the market include Biomarix SA, HESKA Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., ID.Vet, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Virbac and Zoetis.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

• The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative product types facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

