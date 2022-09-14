Next Generation Logic Device Market Size Expected to Reach USD 22.5 Billion with CAGR of 35.6% by 2027 – IndustryARC
High adoption of Next Generation Logic Device Market in the Consumer Electronics Sector to Develop High-Performance and Reliable Multipurpose Electronic DevicesHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Next Generation Logic Device Market is estimated to reach US$22.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A next generation logic device is an IC device whose primary function is to provide logic or processing operation on an input signal. Pushdown automation is used for the recognition of a set of languages in logic devices. Next-generation lithography techniques used for nanofabrication in logic devices include extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) and nanoimprint lithography (NIL). The logic device has a high resolution as it employs the optical proximity correction method for making digital circuits. The next-gen logic devices are widely adopted in various industries owing to their low power consumption, compact size, high reliability, high switching and easy troubleshooting features. The upgrading of industries led to the adoption of next-gen logic devices in production lines as they have the potential to achieve high-volume production. This resulted in a high growth rate.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Next Generation Logic Device Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Spintronic-based Logic devices segment by device type in the Next Generation Logic Device Market is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 37.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. By end-users, the Manufacturing segment in the Next Generation Logic Device Market is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 37.1% in the Next Generation Logic Device Market during the forecast period 2022-2027 due to the implementation of industry 4.0 and the use of 5G technologies.
4. The high adoption of Next Generation Logic Devices in the consumer electronics sector to develop high-performance and reliable multipurpose electronic devices is leading to market expansion.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Next Generation Logic Device Market has been segmented into Two Terminal Logic devices, Field Effect Logic devices, Coulomb Blockade Logic devices and Spintronic-based Logic devices. Spintronic-based Logic devices segment in the Next Generation Logic Device Market is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 37.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The Spintronic-based Logic devices are widely adopted due to their zero standby leakage, low power consumption, infinite endurance and nonvolatile nature. They are employed in various sectors on large scale due to their easy 3D integration capability with the present-day electronic circuits.
2. The manufacturing segment in the Next Generation Logic Device Market is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. They are widely adopted as they are economically sustainable and enable high-volume production. In August 2021, ShanghaiTech University and American Chemical Society researchers developed an air-stable and high mobility 2D Bi2O2Se semiconductor for the electronic manufacturing industries.
3. The consumer electronics sector is widely adopting Next Generation Logic Devices due to their compact size, high performance, flexibility and low power consumption features. The leading companies are also investing and developing a variety of next-gen logic devices which are flexible with advanced 5G technologies and can be used in multiple sectors. In December 2021, Samsung introduced 3 new logic solutions to power the next generation automobiles.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Next Generation Logic Device industry are -
1. Intel Corporation
2. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
3. Microchip Technology Inc.
4. Nova Technologies
5. Advanced Microsensors Inc.
