Calcium Sulfate Market size is estimated to reach US$3.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Calcium Sulfate Market size is estimated to reach US$3.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calcium Sulfate Market size is estimated to reach US$3.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Calcium sulfate is an inorganic substance, also known as gypsum, that has relatively low toxicity and is available in solid form and in various particle sizes. The growing pulp & paper sector is driving the calcium sulfate market growth, to be utilized as a surface sizing agent and to be applied as a pigment to manufacture coated paper of high brightness and whiteness. Moreover, the increasing requirement for calcium sulfate as a desiccant in the anhydrite form in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry and also as a calcium supplement, which is important for cell and bone growth and as a whitening or coloring agent, is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the calcium sulfate industry during the forecast period.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Calcium-Sulfate-Market-Research-501676
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Calcium Sulfate Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Calcium Sulfate market owing to the rising growth in the food & beverages industry. For instance, in February 2022, TH Group commenced the development of the Thai Binh food processing factory in the northern province of Thai Binh's Quynh Ph district in Vietnam. The overall cost of the project reached up to VND 620 billion (US$27 million) and aims at producing fresh, clean and completely natural food products.
2. Rapidly rising demand for Calcium Sulfate in the pulp & paper industry as a surface sizing agent and to be applied as a pigment to manufacture coated paper of high brightness and whiteness, has driven the growth of the calcium sulfate market.
3. The increasing demand for Calcium Sulfate in the pharmaceutical & healthcare sector, due to its usage as a calcium supplement, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the calcium sulfate market in the upcoming years.
4. However, the health effects associated with calcium sulfate can hinder the growth of the calcium sulfate market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501676
Segmental Analysis:
1. The anhydrous form segment held the largest Calcium Sulfate market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The anhydrous form is a fine white odorless powder or crystalline solid. It is employed in a large number of applications such as in the production of cement and as a filler in paper production.
2.Asia-Pacific region held the largest Calcium Sulfate market share in 2021 up to 45%, due to the increasing requirement for calcium sulfate in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. in Singapore, according to the Australian Government, the building and construction sector remains healthy in Singapore, with strong government spending on public infrastructure, of about S$2 billion (US$1.43 billion) in contracts being awarded each month.
3. The building & construction industry held a significant Calcium Sulfate market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.The building and construction industry is growing, for instance, according to the U.S Department of Commerce, the privately owned housing units authorized by building permits in March 2022 were around 1,873,000 which is 0.4% above February 2022 of 1,865,000 units and is 6.7% above March 2021 of around 1,755,000 units.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Calcium Sulfate industry are:
1. GFS Chemicals Inc.
2. GLC Minerals LLC
3. Hebei Xingtai Shuanghua Gypsum Products Co. Ltd.
4. Mionix LLC
5. Neelkanth Chemicals
Click on the following link to buy the Calcium Sulfate Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501676
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Magnesium Sulfate Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16107/magnesium-sulfate-market.html
B. Calcium Chloride Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17694/calcium-chloride-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn