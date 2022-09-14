Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market Size Expected to Reach $5.38 Billion with CAGR of 4.76% by 2027 – IndustryARC
This Increased Technological Advancement and Rapid Digitalization Would Increase The Adoption of Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The global Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market size is forecasted to reach US$5.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is primarily attributed to rising industrial automation, technological advancement, growing Internet of Things (IoT) and rising demand for high-performance chips. The growing demand for ICs is triggering the adoption of wafer inspection systems and the lithography process in Semiconductor Inspection Systems. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. In the Semiconductor Inspection Systems market report, the Wafer Inspection Systems are analyzed to grow at a significant rate with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is fuelled by rapid digitalization, technological advancements, a rise in usage of electronic devices and an increase in demand for Integrated circuits.
2. Based on Technology in Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market, the E-Beam Inspection Systems are expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This growth is due to increased focus on metrology, high-performance quality control and the evolution of IoT devices.
3. APAC region had the largest share of 31% in the global Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market size, owing to factors such as miniaturization of devices, increasing domestic circuit productions and the presence of competitive manufacturers.
Segmental Analysis :
1. By Product Type, the Wafer Inspection system in the Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is largely driven by the growing demand for IoT devices, technological advancement in ICs and the rise in usage of electronic devices.
2. Based on Technology, the e-beam inspection system in the Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market report is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to the factors such as an increased focus on metrology, high-performance quality control, the evolution of IoT devices and more.
3. APAC region dominated the Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market with a market share of 31% in 2021. This region is also expected to have significant growth over the forecasting period 2022-2027. This growth is primarily attributed to technological advancements, miniaturization of devices, increasing domestic integrated circuits productions and the presence of competitive manufacturers.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Semiconductor Inspection Systems industry are -
1. Hitachi High-tech Corporation
2. Thermo Fisher Scientific INC
3. Applied Material INC
4. Onto Innovation INC
5. Shenzhen JT Automation
