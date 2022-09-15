Success Starts Within Now Offering Free Training on Competing with A Championship Mindset

There is now free training about building self-confidence, overcoming fear of failure, and other keys to a championship mindset.

OCRACOKE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s a proven fact! Champions are made long before the final out is made or the last second ticks away. That is the end result. An outcome that only comes from approaching the game in a way that gives you the best chance of winning. That is where a championship mindset comes into play.

“A championship mindset is the mindset that allows you to perform your best,” says the motivational Eli Straw, Mental Game Coach and Owner of Success Starts Within LLC, providing sport psychology resources to athletes and performers looking to improve their mental game. “It has nothing to do with other people. When we are thinking about mindset, we must think about the end result. What is the state of mind you need to be in to perform your best? That is what a championship mindset is really all about.”

Straw points out that, when it comes to training mentally for sports, a proactive approach is important. It’s why he and Success Starts Within advocate that people should craft their own personalized mental training routine.

"It’s easy to slip into the thinking that your mindset happens to you,” he explains. “You show up to the field or court hoping to feel confident and hoping to feel relaxed. What you realize, however, is that your mindset is within your control."

He adds that, as with anything, consistency is what will make the difference between really making a change happen, or simply spinning wheels and staying the same. “By setting yourself a schedule, and working each week with a mental game coach, you create the opportunity for consistency."

Being ready and training for a championship mindset is essential. And Success Starts Within is now offering free training.

Because the step-by-step details for achieving a championship mindset are so important, Success Starts Within summarized it into 12 relevant and helpful free training videos for topics such as: How to Build Self Confidence, Benefits of a Mental Game Coach, Developing Your Pre-game Routine, Visualization Techniques, Overcoming Fear of Failure and more.

“We are all different!” Eli Straw adds. “Each of us has a natural personality type. One that makes us more inclined to perform our best under different frames of thought. A championship mindset is personal and individual.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.successstartswithin.com/ and https://www.successstartswithin.com/store

About Success Starts Within

Success Starts Within provides sport psychology resources to athletes and performers looking to improve their mental game. Success Starts Within offers 1-1 mental game coaching and mental training courses to help you build confidence, mental toughness, and all the mental skills you need to elevate your performance.

