At 5.5% CAGR, Global Air Compressor Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 55.98 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Air Compressor Market was at US$ 31.86 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 55.98 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Air Compressor Market was estimated at USD 31.86 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 55.98 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Air Compressor Market was estimated at USD 31.86 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 55.98 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Air Compressor Market: Overview
The market is expected to grow well in various nations across the globe as the demand for air compressors has increased in the gas and oil industry, manufacturing industry and other industries. Even though the supply chain and logistics functions were disrupted during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the market will still continue to grow well in the coming years. Conventional compressors are being replaced by Rotary compressors. As these compressors provide more efficiency in terms of energy consumption and they also are more reliable therefore the market will continue to grow well.
Air Compressor Market: Growth Drivers
There are a large number of applications of air compressors in various industries. There increased usage in the packaging, transportation, construction and pharmaceuticals industry will lead to the growth of the market. Industrialization will lead to an increase in manufacturing activities. And this shall provide a major potential and it shall provide opportunities that will lead to the growth of the market. The economic developments and the industrial developments have been more Indonesians like in Africa. Initiatives are taken by the government that increased industrial automation will also help in the growth of the market.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18028
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Air Compressor Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Air Compressor Market size was valued at around USD 31.86 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 55.98 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) There are many factors that will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Poor practices and artificial demand will increase the losses in the industry.
D) As various nations are engaged in reducing the number of carbon emissions and also the reduction of greenhouse gases the need for sustainable products has increased. The need for energy-efficient solutions has grown in recent years.
E) The use of these compressors helps in having better savings and a clean environment. These compressors are seen as environment-friendly products as they make very less noise and do not need a lot of fuel.
Press Release For Air Compressor Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/air-compressor-market/
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific region will have the largest market share in the coming years. This segment has dominated the market in the past and it will continue to grow well in the coming years. As the government of various nations in the Asia Pacific region are engaged in making investments for the development of the infrastructure and for rapid industrialization. As there has been rapid industrialization in various regions of the Asia Pacific region there shall be an increased need for air compressors.
Air compressors are used in many industries like the manufacturing industries, gas and oil industry, home appliances industry, beverages and food industry. As many manufacturers of air compressors are present in the Asia Pacific region, especially in the nations like China as well as India the demand for these products will continue to grow in the coming years. As there is large-scale production of the semiconductors and electronics in these nations the market is expected to grow well in the coming year. in the North American region and the European region, steady growth will be noted in the coming years period Eastern Europe has increased the number of investments made in the industrial sector due to which the need for these compressors will continue to grow.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18028
Key Players
Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH
Ciasons Industrial Inc.
Desran Compressor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Doosan Corporation (Doosan Infracore Portable Power )
Atlas Copco AB
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Campbell Hausfeld)
Ebara Corporation
Elgi Equipments Limited
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc.
Hitachi, Ltd. ( Sullair, LLC)
Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd.
NINGBO XINDA GROUP CO., LTD (AUGUST Screw Air Compressor)
Stanley Black & Decker Corporation (Porter Cable)
Suzler Ltd
Ingersoll-Rand plc
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited
Kobe Steel, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
VMAC Global Technology Inc
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=18028
The Air Compressor Market is segmented as follows:
By Operation
Reciprocating
Rotary
Centrifugal
By Type
Portable
Stationary
By Lubrication
Oil filled
Oil free
By Application
Food and beverages
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Electronic and semiconductors
Home appliances
Oil and gas
energy
Others
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18028
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Raisins Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/raisins-market/
Global Pea Protein Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/
Global Portable Generator Market 2022 –2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/portable-generator-market/
Global Pet Supplements Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pet-supplements-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer surv ey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18028
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com