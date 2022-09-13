At 5.5% CAGR, Global Air Compressor Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 55.98 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Air Compressor Market was at US$ 31.86 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 55.98 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.

