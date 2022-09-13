Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,189 in the last 365 days.

PUBLIC INVITED TO JOIN SPECIAL COMMEMORATION SERVICE IN HONOUR OF HER MAJESTY

PUBLIC INVITED TO JOIN SPECIAL COMMEMORATION SERVICE IN HONOUR OF HER MAJESTY

 

Members of the Public have been invited to join Guests and Dignitaries at a special commemoration service at Saint Barnabas Cathedral to celebrate and remember the life and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday 14 September.

The special church service coincides with the final day of the three official days of national mourning in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Gates to the Cathedral will open for arrivals starting at 9:00am. The actual church service commences at 10:00am.

Chief guests at the Service include, the Acting Governor General Hon. Patteson John Oti, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Deputy Speaker Commins Mewa, His Lordship Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer, Former Governor Generals, Acting British High Commissioner His Excellency Steve Auld and Senior Government Officials.

His Excellency the Governor General leaves on Wednesday 14 to represent Solomon Islands at the official funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on 19 September 2022.

-GCU Press

You just read:

PUBLIC INVITED TO JOIN SPECIAL COMMEMORATION SERVICE IN HONOUR OF HER MAJESTY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.