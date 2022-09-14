Chip Mounter Market Size Expected to Reach $7.9 Billion with CAGR of 5.6% by 2027 – IndustryARC
The Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles Around the World is Also Opening Up New Opportunities for Chip Mounter Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Chip Mounter Market size is forecast to reach US$7.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027. This growth is primarily attributed to the growth of the Consumer Electronics Industry. Factors such as rising demand for laptops and smartphones, growing internet penetration and automation in household electronic goods play a key role in boosting the Chip Mounter Market size. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. In the Chip Mounter market report, the Surface Mount Technology segment is analyzed to grow at a significant rate with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is due to the constant evolution of the consumer electronics industry and technological advancements in the semiconductor industry.
2. By Application in the Chip Mounter Market report, the Consumer Electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period owing to factors such as the growing need for miniaturized electronic devices and technological advancements.
3. APAC region had the largest share in the global Chip Mounter Market size, owing to factors such as growing digitalization, increasing population and the presence of major manufacturers in the region.
Segmental Analysis :
1. By Technology, the Surface Mount Technology segment in the Chip Mounter Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth of this segment is attributed to the constantly evolving consumer electronics industry, rapid technological advancements and the growing semiconductor industry.
2. Based on Application, the Consumer Electronics segment in the Chip Mounter Market report is analyzed to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth of this segment is attributed to technological advancements and the growing demand for miniaturized electronic devices.
3. APAC dominated the global market for Chip Mounter Market with a market share of 41.6% in 2021 and was also analyzed to have significant growth over the forecasting period. This growth is owing to factors such as growing digitalization, increasing population and high demand of consumer electronics in the region.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Chip Mounter industry are -
1. ASM Pacific Technology
2. Fuji Machine Mfg
3. Yamaha Motor
4. REDARC
5. Hanwha Precision Machinery
