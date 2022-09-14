Advanced Carbon Materials Market Size to Hit USD 7.9 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% (2022-2027)
Flourishing Electrical and Electronics Industry, which acts as a driver for the Advanced Carbon Materials Market growthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Advanced Carbon Materials Market size is projected to reach US$7.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growing demand for advanced carbon materials in the construction industry and the increasing emphasis on lightweight composites from the automotive industry are major factors driving the advanced carbon materials market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
1. Europe dominates the Advanced Carbon Materials market, owing to the bolstering growth of the automotive industry in the region. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of heavy trucks increased from 236,328 units in 2020 to 308,300 units in 2021, an increase of 31% in Europe.
2. Advanced Carbon Materials are frequently used as engineering materials because of their superior qualities, which include excellent rigidity, strong tensile strength, low thermal expansion and good temperature resistance. These characteristics of advanced carbon materials are anticipated to accelerate market expansion.
3. Energy storage is in high demand in various regions. As a result of this, the market is expanding. With the increasing usage of Advanced Carbon Materials in wind turbine blades for providing good tensile strength and enhanced durability, the industry is expected to gain momentum in this application industry over the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The carbon fibers segment held a significant share in the Advanced Carbon Materials market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to the various advantages that it offers. Carbon fiber is a low-density material with a very high strength-to-weight ratio. This implies that without getting bogged down like steel or aluminum, carbon fiber is durable, making it suitable for applications such as automobiles or airliners.
2. Europe held the largest share Advanced Carbon Materials market share of up to 37.4% in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for advanced carbon materials from the flourishing aerospace industry in the region.
3. The aerospace segment held the largest share in the Advanced Carbon Materials market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The market for advanced carbon materials from aerospace & defense is influenced by the revolutionary product design of compact integrated circuits suitable for high-temperature operations in high-speed military airplanes.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Advanced Carbon Materials industry are -
1. Hexcel.
2. Zoltek.
3. Mitsubishi Rayon.
4. Toray Industries.
5. Showa Denko K.K.
