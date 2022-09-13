Clinical Trail Supplies Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027
The global clinical trial supplies market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67% during 2022-2027.
According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled Clinical Trail Supplies Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," The global clinical trial supplies market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Clinical trial supplies refer to different kinds of tools that are used to conduct scientific experiments and clinical research and investigations. Some of the most commonly used clinical trial equipment are infusion pumps, nebulizers and syringes, which are employed for conducting medical trials to detect, prevent, and treat various ailments, along with analyzing the efficiency of a treatment method and diagnosing infections and disorders.
Market Trends
In recent years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of respiratory, oncology, cardiovascular and neurological disorders. This, along with significant growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, has boosted the sales of clinical trial supplies across the globe. Moreover, both the government and private organizations are investing considerably in research and development (R&D) activities for the development of innovative and advanced drugs and treatment procedures. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the leading biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical instrument manufacturers in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Almac Group Ltd.
Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)
DHL (OTCMKTS: DPSGY)
Parexel
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)
PCI Services
Patheon Inc.
Sharp Clinical
Biocair
Movianto
Key Segments of the Report:
Breakup by Services:
Product Manufacturing
Packaging, Labeling and Storage
Logistics and Distribution
Breakup by Phase:
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Others
Breakup by Therapeutic Area:
Oncology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Respiratory Diseases
CNS And Mental Disorders
Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Medical Device Industry
Biopharmaceuticals Industry
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
