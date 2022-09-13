At 6% CAGR, Global Agriculture Nets Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 15.1 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Agriculture Nets Market was at US$ 9 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 15.1 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6% between 2022 and 2030.
Agriculture Nets Market: Overview
The government has supported the agricultural sector by providing various facilities that will help to boost the production and supply of food materials with a view to meet the increasing demand of the people all over the world as well as obtain a sufficient quantity of food products that can be exported who increasing the foreign reserves. various changes have taken place in the pattern of agricultural practices over the period of time which has been modernized with the help of new technologies which helped to retain the quality of the soil and maintain the productivity of the crop that helps them to yield higher profits over the period of time and produce the required quantity that will serve the purpose.
Agriculture Nets Market: Growth Drivers
The rapid usage of this product in the field of floriculture and horticulture has emerged as a major driving force for the growth of the agricultural nets market which is expected to grow in the future as well. Extreme sunlight and strong winds tend to hamper the quality of agricultural produce and hence it needs strong protection which is provided with the help of agricultural nets.
The marine industry also emerges as a major driving force for the growth of the market pertaining to the presence of moisture and water which has increased the demand for the synthetic type of agricultural nets which is resistant to these factors. The increasing demand for food security all over the globe has emerged as a major reason for the demand for agricultural nets among potential consumers.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Agriculture Nets Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
In terms of revenue, the Agriculture Nets Market size was valued at around USD 9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.1 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The increasing demand for environmentally sustainable products among potential consumers has emerged as a major restraining factor for the growth of the agricultural nets market.
D) The rules and regulations which have been imposed by the government on the usage of synthetic materials in the market have proved to be another major restraining factor for the growth of the market.
E) The increasing trend of rooftop agricultural practices has boosted the demand for agricultural nets that provide protection against strong winds and extreme climatic conditions. The increasing demand for protein and energy has boosted the market for the marine industry which has in turn benefited the agricultural nets market as well.
Regional Landscape
On the basis of geography, the region of Asia Pacific has emerged as a leading market player due to the huge demand for agricultural nets in this particular sector of the world pertaining to the huge number of people that are involved in the profession of farming. The extreme climatic conditions which exist in this part of the world have emerged as a major driving force for the high demand for advanced agricultural nets by the people.
A huge population resides in the Asia Pacific region which also increases the demand for food supplies and hence the demand for agricultural nets is also on a rise. The region of North America has also emerged as a huge market for agricultural nets and due to the existence of potential consumers in this region. Extensive farming that is carried out in the region of Europe has proved to be a major reason for the increasing demand for better quality agricultural nets among potential consumers.
Key Players
TenCate Industrial Fabrics
Garware Technical Fabrics
Freudenberg Performance Materials
Beaulieu Technical Textiles
Belton Industries, Inc.
Diatex SAS
The Agriculture Nets Market is segmented as follows:
By Material
Natural fibers
Synthetic fibers
By Type
nonwoven
Knitted
Woven
Others
By End User
Shade net
Antihail nets
Mulch net
Anti insect nets
fishing net
packing net
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

