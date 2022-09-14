Record Sales Results & Global Expansion of Swiss Based Cybersecurity, Internet Privacy & Data Management (OTCQX: SWISF)
We look forward to continue to offer true data privacy to all individuals and their businesses and protect their intellectual property, and their privacy, from data miners and malicious hackers”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Record Sales Results & Global Expansion of Swiss Based Cybersecurity, Internet Privacy & Data Management Services: Sekur Private Data Ltd. (Stock Symbol: SWISF)
Cybersecurity From Swiss-Based, Company Owned Infrastructure.
No Use of BigTech Platforms and No Data Mining of Users' Data.
Expansion of Secure Chat-By-Invite to 61 Countries, Serving 3.4 Billion People.
Record Q2 2022 Sales, up 1140% Compared to Q2 2021 - Active Paid Users Increased by 800% in Same Period.
Sekur Private Data Ltd. (Stock Symbol: SWISF) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. SWISF distributes a suite of Swiss-hosted encrypted e-mails, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management.
SWISF uses its own infrastructure, does not use BigTech platforms and does not data mine users' data, and employs proprietary technology to encrypt users' data. SWISF sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. SWISF serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide.
"Chat-By-Invite" Expands to 61 Countries Covering 3.4 Billion People - Enables SekurMessenger Users to Chat with Non-Sekur Users Privately and Securely
On September 7th SWISF announced expanding its "Chat-By-Invite" feature to 61 countries, covering a population of 3.4 billion people, allowing any Skur user to invite any non-Sekur user to chat Privately and Securely, using SWISF Swiss-hosted proprietary platform and technology.
SekurMessenger now comes with a proprietary feature and technology called "Chat-By-Invite". This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") to invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way, without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. At the end of the chat, the initiator of the conversation can remotely terminate the conversation and all traces of the conversation are deleted from all users, including the recipient. This unique feature is now fully deployed and functional on all iOS and Android devices and web platforms. The target sectors are numerous, including but not limited to real estate, legal, finance, insurance, medical, government, energy, manufacturing, trade, and pharmaceutical sectors.
The invite can be sent via Email or SMS. As of now, SWISF has enabled invites in 61 countries and will add more countries globally. The countries activated currently are:
Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Oman, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Vatican City.
SWISF SekurMessenger also eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. SekurMessenger issues each user a username and a Sekur number. The Sekur number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other Sekur users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including SWISF proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss-hosted encrypted servers.
Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger and SekurMail, is part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one application, includes the latest SWISF SekurMail technology, which includes a proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a SWISF account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read limit, and a self-destruct timer as well.
Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless-size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email boxes. This also eliminates BEC attacks on businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises, and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real-time continuous archiving.
SWISF Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.
Record Sales for Q2 2022 Sales Up 1140% Compared to Q2 2021 - Increases Active Paid Users by 800% in Same Period
On August 16th SWISF announced it has released its Q2 2022 financial results on SEDAR and on the CSE and OTC Markets websites. Results and all other filings can be viewed on this link: Sekur Private Data Ltd SEDAR filings.
SWISF recorded an increase of 1,140% in sales for Q2 2022 as compared to Q2 2021. This result confirms the Company's post-COVID-19 pandemic sales momentum with sales increasing as SWISF gains subscriber traction. SWISF plans to increase the rate of subscriptions in Q4 2022 and beyond with the introduction of marketing to SMBs in the USA and the introduction of new solutions for consumers, SMBs and enterprises. SWISF has increased its active recurring paid users by 800% year-to-date in 2022 as compared to year-to-date in the same period in 2021.
