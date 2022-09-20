Wealth Management Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Wealth Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Wealth Management Global Market Report 2022”, the wealth management market is expected to grow from $1,517.0 billion in 2021 to $1,732.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. As per TBRC’s wealth management market outlook the market is then expected to grow to $2,801.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%. Many wealth management firms are increasing spending on their cybersecurity solutions to prevent o cyber-attacks risk.

Key Trends In The Wealth Management Market

Many wealth management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights to enhance and refine service offerings and thus increase revenues. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration, and analyze training program effectiveness. These technologies are being implemented to assess existing and prospective clients’ inclination to purchase various products and services being offered by a wealth management company, their lifetime value, investment pattern, and the ability of the client to take risks. They are also aiding wealth management companies to track business performance, increase client acquisition and retention rates, increase sales and offer real-time investment advice.

Overview Of The Wealth Management Market

The wealth management market consists of sales of wealth management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that plan, advise on and manage various kinds of assets. This market covers financial and investment advice, retirement planning, and legal or estate planning but excludes accounting and tax services. The market size is the revenues generated from the fees and commissions levied on the assets being managed. It does not include the value of investments held or the amount of money invested in a given year, net or gross. This market includes the custodian charges of the firms as well as any other fees, margins, or service charges but excludes brokerage fees levied on securities transactions unless they are included within the service fees or commissions.

Wealth Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Funds, Trusts, and Other Financial Vehicles, Asset Management, Portfolio Management and Investment Advice

• By Advisory Mode: Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, Hybrid

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

• Subsegments Covered: Large-Cap Equity, Government Fixed Income and Structured Products, Equity Specialties and Fixed Income Products, ETFs and Passively-Managed Products, Alternatives, Solutions Products and Other (Target Date Products and LDIs)

• By Geography: The global wealth management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Legal & General Group plc, CNP Assurances, UBS, Japan, Post Group, BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citi Group, and Manulife Financial Corporation.

Wealth Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of wealth management global market. The market report analyzes wealth management global market size, wealth management global market growth drivers, wealth management market segments, wealth management market major players, wealth management market growth across geographies, wealth management market trends and wealth management market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

