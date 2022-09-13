Deep Fryer Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The global deep fryer market to reach US$ 633.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Deep Fryer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global deep fryer market size reached US$ 522.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 633.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2022-2027.

A deep fryer is a kitchen appliance used to heat cooking oil and fry food at high temperatures. It comprises a basket, frying chamber, lid, timers and alarms, temperature sensors, ventilation systems, and oil filtration systems for efficient frying. It is manufactured using steel, stainless and black steel, and cast iron. It is highly convenient and safe to use as the deep fryer quickly fries the food and reduces oil spillage. It finds extensive applications in fast food centers, restaurants, and cafes to cook various food items, such as French fries, chips, wedges, crispy chicken, mozzarella sticks, burger patties, onion rings, scotch eggs, and bacon in a short time. A deep fryer is also used in bakeries for making various fried desserts, such as doughnuts, churros, fried ice cream, and fruit fritters. It helps achieve the perfect crispiness in the food by allowing cooks to modify the temperature of the oil according to their requirements. Apart from this, it enables users to safely fry food products without burning their hands with splattering oil. Furthermore, as it filters out all crumbs present in the oil after frying to keep it clean and suitable for reuse, the demand for deep fryer is rising worldwide.

Market Trends

The increasing demand for deep fryers among the masses due to their changing food habits represents one of the key factors driving the market. Apart from this, rising demand for convenient food products due to hectic lifestyles of individuals around the world are positively influencing the market. In addition, deep fryers help reduce oil spillage and gas consumption by quickly frying food products, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Besides this, the wide availability of deep fryers through online and offline distribution channels, along with the burgeoning e-commerce industry, is strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, there is a rise in the number of fast-food centers, cafes, and restaurants across the globe. This, along with the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry, is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, deep fryers provide various benefits, such as temperature control and cooking alarms, for efficiently frying various food items, which is propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative deep fryers with advanced features and enhanced safety measures, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Ali Group SRL

Breville Group

De’Longhi S.p.A.

Electrolux AB

Eware Appliances

Groupe SEB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Henny Penny

National Presto Industries Inc.

Welbilt Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, capacity, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Electric Deep Fryers

Gas Deep Fryers

Breakup by Capacity:

2L

2L-5L

5L-8L

8L-14L

Over 14L

Breakup by End User:

Households

Quick Service and Full-Service Restaurants

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

