Việt Nam and Cambodia’s NA Chairs discuss security, trade investment and border demarcation

VIETNAM, September 12 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ met his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Heng Samrin yesterday in Hà Nội during the latter’s visit to Việt Nam from September 12-14.

The NA Chairman Huệ reaffirmed that Việt Nam always attached special importance and gave priority to strengthening the relationship with Cambodia as well as the solidarity of the three Indochinese countries.

He noted that the Cambodian Chairman’s visit had an important meaning as the two countries celebrated the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship.

The two officials agreed that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, senior leaders of the two countries had regular contact and exchanges on all channels.

They agreed that bilateral cooperation mechanisms continued to be effective and economic cooperation still achieved many positive results.

Huệ said that in order to promote socio-economic recovery and development, the two sides should soon sign a border trade agreement; effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding on the development and connectivity of border trade infrastructure, and effectively implement the Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation.

He said Việt Nam would continue to encourage businesses to invest in Cambodia and that the two countries’ national assemblies should create more favourable conditions for businesses.

Huệ expressed his wish that the Cambodian side would continue to support Vietnamese people in the host country with the naturalisation procedures.

He also expressed his appreciation for Cambodia for having recently rescued many Vietnamese citizens who were scammed and forced to work illegally.

The Cambodian official said that the Cambodian Government made great efforts to solve this problem and that Cambodia would protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese people.

Regarding the work of demarcating and planting border markers on land, the two sides highly appreciated the results achieved in demarcating the border with 84 per cent of the borderline marked.

He suggested that the two sides focus on settling the rest of the border in order to build a border of peace, cooperation and development.

The two sides also agreed to promote cooperation in defence and security, peacekeeping, fight against acts of sabotage, and prevention and control of terrorism and transnational crimes.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation and exchange of information to prevent spreading false information, inciting violence, and adversely affecting bilateral relations.

The two countries also agreed to settle problems arising through friendly negotiations on the principle of respecting each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and mutual benefits.

Huệ suggested that the National Assembly of the two sides strengthen exchanges and consultations on strategic issues related to the security and development of the region as well as of each country.

He added that the two countries should uphold ASEAN's principled stance on the East Sea to ensure security, safety and freedom of navigation as well as enhance trust-building on the basis of compliance with international law while settling disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. VNS