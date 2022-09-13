PRIB: Senate commends Filipino muaythai champions

Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, September 13 - Press Release
September 13, 2022

Senate commends Filipino muaythai champions

The Senate on Monday, September 12, 2022, commended Filipino muaythai athletes for their impressive performance in the International Federation of Muaythai Association World Youth Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last August 29, 2022.

Through the passage of Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 165, senators congratulated Team Bagsik of the Muaythai Association of the Philippines for bagging eight gold, six silver, and one bronze medals in the said competition.

Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Committee on Sports and co-sponsor of the measure, congratulated the team for winning multiple medals and took the opportunity to honor "all our athletes who continue to push the envelope in their respective sports."

"You motivate all of us in government to work harder for Philippine sports and for our nation as a whole. Likewise, I want to thank all of you for motivating our countrymen and women and giving us hope in the midst of these trying times. You persisted in demonstrating that tenacity, diligence, and resolve always pay off," Go added.

According to the resolution, the exemplary performance of Team Bagsik "has brought pride, glory, and inspiration to the Filipino people, has proved that Filipinos are world-class athletes, and has shown to the world the unrelenting spirit of Filipino sports excellence, for which each one of the members of the team deserves to be recognized, honored, and commended."

Among the members of the team who won gold medals were: Jasmine Dagame, Jan Brix Ramiscal, Keith Margaret Balinas, Alyssa Kylie Mallari, Edel Ali Ngina, Mara Luz Dagame, and Clark Fatitt.

Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid, author of SRN 165, paid tribute to the team who, he said, was composed of young athletes produced from the grassroots sports program. Majority of them, he added, competed at this level for the first time.

Lapid said it is also significant to note that the team performed impressively in the world championship despite the limitation in training brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

