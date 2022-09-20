Global Biopsy Devices Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the biopsy devices market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2021 to $2.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. As per TBRC’s biopsy devices market research the market is expected to grow to $3.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The rise in the number of cancer cases contributed to the growth of the biopsy devices market.

Key Trends In The Biopsy Devices Market

Robot-assisted biopsy systems are shaping the biopsy devices market and help avoid complications after the biopsy. The robot-assisted biopsy is done to increase the precision and accuracy of the biopsy process and medical authorities have been approving the devices to make the process easier.

Overview Of The Biopsy Devices Market

The biopsy devices market consists of sales of biopsy devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture biopsy devices. Biopsy devices are used to extract sample cells or tissues from the patient's body to be examined to determine the presence of a disease.

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Core Biopsy Devices, Aspiration Biopsy Needles, Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices, Biopsy Forceps, Localization Wires

• By Imaging Technology: MRI-Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy, Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, CT Scan

• By Application: Breast Biopsy, Gynecological Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Kidney Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy, Others

• By End-User: Diagnostics and Imaging Centers, Hospitals, Others

• By Geography: The global biopsy devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Cook Medical, Argon Medical Devices, Hologic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Devicor Medical Products, and Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem).

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of biopsy devices global market. The market report analyzes biopsy devices market size, biopsy devices global market growth drivers, biopsy devices market segments, biopsy devices global market major players, biopsy devices global market growth across geographies, and biopsy devices global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The biopsy devices global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

