Celebrities Stunned in Platinum Jewelry at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Bold Earrings and Colorful Necklaces Were Popular on the Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glitz and glamour of Hollywood was in full force on the red carpet as nominees and presenters showcased an array of spectacular platinum jewelry designs at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards by. Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the dazzling couture gowns.
Celebrities including Reese Witherspoon and Amanda Seyfried opted for one statement piece of jewelry, either a necklace or earrings, along with complementing daintier designs. The most noticeable platinum jewelry styles included bold dangling earrings and large diamond studs, as well as colored gemstone necklaces.
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Lorraine Schwartz, Tiffany & Co., Fred Leighton, Cartier, Rahaminov, Lang Antiques, and Cathy Waterman chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.
The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:
Lizzo in jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz set in platinum
• Front back diamond stud earrings (over 40 carats), set in platinum
Reese Witherspoon in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Necklace with aquamarines, blue zircons and diamonds, set in platinum
• Ring with an aquamarine (over 3 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Diamond stud earrings, set in platinum
Sydney Sweeney in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum
• Edwardian diamond scalloped choker/bandeau worn at the waist, set in platinum
Amanda Seyfried in Cartier jewelry set in platinum
• High Jewelry earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
• Étincelle de Cartier wedding band with diamonds, set in platinum
• Two wedding bands with diamonds, set in platinum
Rachel Brosnahan in Cartier jewelry set in platinum
• High Jewelry necklace with sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum
Chrissy Teigen in Rahaminov jewelry set in platinum
• Ring with a diamond (10.03 carats), set in platinum
• Dangle earrings with diamonds (20.31 carats), set in platinum
Natasha Rothwell in Lang Antiques jewelry set in platinum
• Earrings with Columbian emerald (18.14 carats) and diamonds, hand fabricated in platinum
• Art Deco bracelet with diamonds (4 carats), set in platinum
Sandra Oh in Cathy Waterman jewelry set in platinum
• Earrings with morganite, set in platinum
• Ring with kunzite and diamonds, set in platinum
Nicholas Braun in Fred Leighton jewelry set in platinum
• Art Deco diamond double clips brooch, set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International USA’s sites:
Consumer website: www.platinumjewelry.com
Facebook page: www.facebook.com/jewelryplatinum
Instagram page: @platinum_jewelry
Hashtag: #BePlatinum
Niki Ostin on behalf of Platinum Guild International
PR Lab
email us here