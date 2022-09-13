Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The global fracking chemicals and fluids market to reach US$ 64.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global fracking chemicals and fluids market size reached US$ 37.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 64.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Fracking fluids, also known as hydraulic fracturing fluids, are chemical mixtures used in drilling operations to increase the extraction quantity of hydrocarbons. They are made of water, chemical additives, and propellants, such as acid, gallant, corrosion inhibitor, friction reducer, clay control crosslinker, scale inhibitor, breaker, iron control, and biocide. They are injected into the bedrock formation to create new fractures in the rock and increase the size and extent of the existing fractures. They exhibit stable viscosity, which impacts the geometry of the fracture and helps retain fluid consistency at high temperatures and control the fracture net pressure. Apart from this, they assist in reducing friction and improving gel strength, temperature stability, high conductivity, and greater compatibility with formation rock. At present, numerous fracking chemicals and fluids are widely used in the extraction of oil and gas from impermeable rock formations across the globe.

Market Trends

The escalating demand for natural gas due to the growing global population represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Fracking chemicals and fluids find extensive applications in treating the subsurface formation to stimulate the flow of oil and gas. As fracking is a proven drilling technology for extracting oil, natural gas, and geothermal energy from inaccessible oil and gas reserves, it is catalyzing the demand for fracking fluids. In addition, various advancements in drilling processes aid in limiting the adverse effects on the surface and helping bore various wells from a single cushion. This, in turn, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key market players. Moreover, the rising consumption of water and the growing need for fracking in areas with restricted water supply is promoting the use of foam-based fluids. These fluids use less water and are more environment-friendly than water-based liquids. This, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing utilization of hydrocarbon-based fluids in oilfield operations is driving the market. Hydrocarbon-based fluids are robust at high temperatures and offer better fluid compatibility. Besides this, the rising focus of leading market players on introducing product variants with enhanced properties is supporting the market. Furthermore, fracking aids in economic growth, generates employment, strengthens energy security, and reduces energy prices, thereby, the demand for fracking chemicals and fluids is rising globally. Besides this, continuous improvement in extraction and refining technologies and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to drive the market.

