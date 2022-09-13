Pyrometer Market Size Worth US$ 664.1 Million by 2030 at 7.29% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Emergen Research

Pyrometer Market Size – USD 351.2 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.29%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for handheld pyrometers

The global pyrometer market size was USD 351.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing advancements in pyrometer technologies and rising demand for optical pyrometers in various end-use industries are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Optical pyrometers are used to find visible spectrum heat radiation. Amount of visible light that hot items release will determine how hot they are when being measured, while surface of targeted object can be visually compared using optical pyrometers to a calibrated light source. When the surface temperature of target object and filament are same, thermal radiation intensity created by filament combines with surface of target object and disappears.

In addition, current flowing through filament is changed to a temperature level throughout this procedure. Moreover, increasing demand for portable non-contact pyrometers is also driving revenue growth of the market. For example, Cyclops L portable non-contact pyrometers offer accurate temperature measurements and are simple to use and manage. Pyrometer easily collects data at various locations and see online pyrometer values and is also suitable for long period of time because of its strong and lightweight build.

Some of the key participants in this Pyrometer Market industry include:

AMETEK Land, Fluke Corporation, Sensortherm GmbH, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., PCE Deutschland GmbH, OMEGA Engineering Inc., DIAS Infrared GmbH, CI Systems, Optron GmbH, and Calex Electronics Limited.

The Global Pyrometer Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects.

The single-wavelength segment is expected to register a significant revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Single-wavelength, or one-color, pyrometers are used to give accurate readings when emissivity is consistent and known, optical pathway between pyrometer and target is clear, and reflected background influences are minimal.

The metal processing segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Pyrometers are employed in many phases of metal processing processes, including forging, casting, extrusion, and other processes. Additionally, due to their reliable, accurate, and autonomous temperature measurement capabilities, pyrometer devices are more in demand from metal firms than other temperature measurement alternatives such as thermocouples.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to rapid industrialization and urbanization throughout countries in Asia Pacific as well as rising temperature, monitoring demand among numerous end-use industries.

Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented the global pyrometer market based on type, technology, glass manufacturing type, wavelength, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Handheld

Fixed

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Optical

Infrared/Radiation

Glass Manufacturing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Tin Bath

Melt Tank

Forehearth

Lehr

Others

Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Single Wavelength

Multi-wavelength

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

