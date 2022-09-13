Submit Release
D4D Technologies, LLC Confirms Filing of US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Medit Corporation

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D4D Technologies, LLC, a US company based in Texas, confirmed today that it filed a federal court complaint against Medit Corporation, a South Korean Company, asserting that Medit's intraoral scanner systems infringe on D4D Technologies, LLC patents related to high-speed, 3D digitalization of objects primarily used in connection with dentistry and orthodontics. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division. The complaint seeks monetary damages as well as injunctive relief.

D4D Technologies, LLC is not the only company to file a U.S. patent infringement complaint against Medit Corporation. In early July, 3Shape A/S also confirmed filing a federal lawsuit for patent infringement against Medit for similar reasons, though the technology patented by 3Shape A/S is different from that created and patented by D4D Technologies, LLC.

Regarding the infringement, Tammi Carter, CEO at D4D Technologies, LLC said, "The scanner digitalization technologies developed by D4D Technologies, LLC were the product of a huge investment of time and money by our company and its employees. We simply cannot allow other companies to copy our hard-earned technologies, infringe our patents, and divert customers. We have filed the complaint against Medit Corporation to protect our company's investment in these technologies."

D4D Technologies, LLC asserts that certain Medit intraoral scanner systems, including the i500 and i700, infringe a number of D4D Technologies, LLC patents. The patents presently asserted in the complaint filed by D4D Technologies, LLC against Medit Corporation are U.S. Patent Nos. 7,342,668 and 7,978,892.

About D4D Technologies, LLC

D4D Technologies, LLC is best known for designing and manufacturing technology in the dental equipment and air purification industries. With specialties in 3D imaging, software engineering and laser technologies and medical devices, they've designed, created & launched products that revolutionized each industry they've touched.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d4d-technologies-llc-confirms-filing-of-us-patent-infringement-complaint-against-medit-corporation-301622499.html

SOURCE D4D Technologies

