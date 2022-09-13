Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Trends, Size, Growth, Value Insights 2022-2029

The analgesics segment accounts for the highest Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market share owing to the higher uptake of analgesics as it is the mainstay treatment for Premenstrual Syndrome.

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Outlook

According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market size is projected to be USD billion by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Premenstrual Syndrome is a combination of physical and emotional symptoms, including mood swings, body pain, fatigue, food cravings, fatigue, irritability, and depression. It arises around the end of the luteal phase and dissipates with menstruation or briefly thereafter. It is most commonly observed among women with a high level of stress, depression, cyclic changes in the menstruation cycle, and chemical changes in the brain. Approximately 3 out of 4 women experience have experienced any form experienced form of premenstrual syndrome.

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Growth Drivers:

The larger targeted population drives the market as it is the most common health problem in women of reproductive age. According to Petranka Chumpalova et al. 2020, in a study published in the Annals of General Psychiatry journal, 90% of women of reproductive age experience several premenstrual symptoms varying from mild to severe. Approximately 20-40% of those women suffer from Premenstrual Syndrome, and around 2–8% of those women suffer from premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) worldwide.

The undergoing research and development activities to develop therapies for Premenstrual Syndrome shall positively impact the market. For instance, the clinical studies demonstrated that the administration of the PH80-PMD (Pherin Pharmaceuticals) administered intranasally PRN decreased moderate and severe premenstrual symptoms significantly better compared to the placebo during the critical premenstrual days of the cycle without the need for chronic administration.

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Segment Analysis

The Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market is segmented based on product type as analgesics, antidepressants, oral contraceptives agents, ovarian suppression agents, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) analogs, estrogen-only patches & implants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), and others. The analgesics segment accounts for the highest market share owing to the higher uptake of analgesics as it is the mainstay treatment for Premenstrual Syndrome. Various analgesics such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, diclofenac, naproxen is used for the management of Premenstrual Syndrome. These analgesics are effective in reducing stomach cramps, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, and others.

The oral contraceptive agent segment is expected to have positive market growth due to the rising usage of oral contraceptive agents to manage the physical and psychiatric symptoms of Premenstrual Syndrome.

The antidepressant segments account for a significant market share over the forecasted period. The antidepressants act by increasing the brain chemicals, including opioids, serotonin, and others hampered due to the ovarian hormones. Serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are recommended for treating the mood changes associated with Premenstrual Syndrome.

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Geographical Presentation

By region, the Premenstrual Syndrome treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. Among all of the regions, North America dominated the Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market due to the rising prevalence of Premenstrual Syndrome. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, approximately 90% of childbearing-age women experience premenstrual symptoms, and less than 10% are diagnosed with the premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). The growing awareness regarding women's health shall stimulate market growth. For instance, The Office on Women's Health (OWH) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is involved in creating awareness by addressing critical women's health issues. It helps inform and advance policies, educate professionals and consumers, and support programs related towomen'sn's health, including Premenstrual Syndrome.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the Fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2022-2029

The Asia-Pacific is expected to have positive market growth due to many females of childbearing age. There are growing government initiatives and campaigns for improving women's and maternity health. For instance, India's National Health Portal creates awareness of women's health issues, including Premenstrual Syndrome. The rising expenditure for improving healthcare facilities and infrastructure shall have a positive impact on the market. Substantial market growth is expected in developing countries, including India & China.

Some of the Major Companies Leading the Global Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market:

Bayer AG, Eli Lilly, and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S are the leading market players with significant market share. The new product development, opportunity, and revenue generation shall intensify the market competition.

