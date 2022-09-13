InnoCare Announces Approval of Clinical Trial of BCL2 Inhibitor ICP-248 in China

InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969) announced today that the Company has received Investigational New Drug (IND) approval of clinical trial from the NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) for its B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL2) inhibitor ICP-248, which is the Company's fifth innovative drug to enter the clinical stage in the field of hematology, and also the 13th drug entering the clinic in the pipeline.

ICP-248 is a novel, orally bioavailable BCL2 selective inhibitor, which aims to treat non- Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and other malignant hematological tumors as a monotherapy or in combination with BTK inhibitors and other drugs. BCL2 is an important part of apoptotic pathway and is overexpressed in a variety of hematologic malignancies. ICP-248 has anti-tumor effects by activating the endogenous mitochondrial apoptosis pathway that causes rapid cancer cell apoptosis.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, the Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare said, "ICP-248 will further strengthen our hematology pipeline. We have built multiple drugs that cover a variety of important hema-oncology targets such as BTK, CD19, CD20xCD3, BCL2 and E-3 ligase to address the unmet medical needs."

