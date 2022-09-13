Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, September 13, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
St. Andrews, New Brunswick
Private meetings
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus Retreat.
Closed to media
12:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, and Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
Notes for media:
