Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

St. Andrews, New Brunswick


Private meetings


9:00 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus Retreat.



Closed to media


12:30 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, and Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion
Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc, and Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Ginette Petitpas Taylor will also be in
attendance.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.

