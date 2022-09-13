Submit Release
Georgia, Illinois Students to Hear from Space Station Astronauts

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Georgia and Illinois will have the opportunity this week to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The two space-to-Earth calls will air live Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, Sept. 15, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronaut Bob Hines and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will answer prerecorded questions from students across Chicago at 10:15 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 13, as part of Junior Achievement of Chicago's Space Week, which provides students with an authentic look at living and working in space. The organization partners with schools to empower students and give them tools for financial success. Media interested in covering the event should contact Lindsey Palaschak at: lpalaschak@jachicago.org or 219-677-8902.

NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren will answer prerecorded questions from students at Franklin County High School in Carnesville, Georgia, at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The downlink is part of a series of career events encouraging students to consider STEM careers and explore how non-aerospace industries support NASA missions. Media interested in covering the event should contact Andrew Fowler at: Andrew.fowler@franklin.k12.ga.us or 706-384-4525.

For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Near Space Network Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

Through Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

