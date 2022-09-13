The HeadshotBooth By ShotBySed Provides Stunning, Photoshoot-Quality Images With The Convenience Of A Selfie

With two booth options, HeadshotBooth is taking photography to the next level. ShotBySed provides an easy and convenient way to take high-quality photos for any event or purpose.

In a busy world, it’s often difficult to find the time to set up a professional photoshoot or book a photographer for events, new business headshots, or company portraits. Without the use of a professional photographer, it becomes troublesome to get high-quality images.

Often students or young professionals will need headshots for careers, interviews, or even auditions, and when booking a photoshoot for these, the cost can be out of their budget.ShotBySed has developed a revolutionary photobooth that eliminates these issues. With two photo booth options that suit any need, HeadshotBooth by ShotBySed gives a cost-effective and high-quality result.

An option for any event or use

HeadshotBooth has two photo booth options for their customers. A professional photographer developed both with the intention of producing high-quality images all with the ease of taking a selfie.The BeautyBooth option is designed with events and weddings in mind. With the options of a Hollywood Kardashian Style Capture, Black and White, or Color photographs, this booth will capture memories effectively. It can conveniently be booked on their website and will be delivered and set up with a professional camera and studio quality lighting. With the ability to capture both photos and gifs, any media can be instantly shared on guests’ smartphones.

The Headshot Booth option has the same ease of booking, delivery, and setup but with a few extra features. This booth is for corporate gatherings, professional headshots, and beauty shots. To ensure the perfect photos, the Headshot Booth also comes with a fast turnaround retouching service.

(Photo courtesy of @headshotbooth | Model: @Nadirah.Ali)

Professional service for all-star clientsHeadshotBooth has been used for multiple high-profile events, such as Invest Fest, the launch party for Ari Fletcher, & so on. The Instagram account of the parent company @sxsstudios showcases stunning photographs from their events taken using the booths.

The pictures look as if they were taken by a photographer, speaking of the quality and range of the HeadshotBooth. With many professional photoshoots, images are not available for at least several days. But with the HeadshotBooth, the photos are available immediately and sent to the user’s phone.

The HeadshotBooth can even use custom photo layouts, messaging, & graphics to tailor the interface to fit the brand or event. With their professional cameras and lighting, images are sure to be beautiful for any occasion.

(Photo courtesy of @Headshotbooth | subject: Shotbysed)

Conclusion

HeadshotBooth by ShotBySed gives a wide variety of customers the perfect photos for their needs. Whether to capture incredible memories from a wedding, give a student a leg up in their future careers with professional headshots, or provide a model with new beauty shots to book shoots, the HeadhsotBooth can do it all.

Based in Atlanta, GA, they are willing to travel worldwide to service any customer. The results from the HeadshotBooth are sure to stun guests at any event, providing lasting memories.

With high-quality photographs and ease of use, HeadshotBooth by ShotBySed is the obvious choice for any occasion, headshot, and photobooth needs.

Sed is on Instagram: @shotbysed and the booth pages are @sxsstudios | @headshotbooth

Media Contact

HeadshotBooth by ShotBySed

Sed

United States