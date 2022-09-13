Revenue of Concentrated Solar Power Market Estimated at US$ 69.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Increasing integration of concentrated solar power plants with traditional power plants for generation of hybrid energy presents value-grab opportunities

Focus of governments to use renewable sources for production of energy cements growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the concentrated solar power (CSP) market to rise at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The growing popularity of solar energy, complemented by technological advancement for producing solar energy is fuelling the growth of concentrated solar power market. Furthermore, rising deployment of heat storage systems, as well as new model of hybridization of concentrated solar power plants with thermal power plants is creating opportunities in the concentrated solar power market.

Solar energy being one of the efficient and cost-effective alternatives than other conventional energy sources, is attracting the development of concentrated solar power. Role of stakeholders to reduce initial capital and operating cost of concentrated solar power, is driving players to explore opportunities to serve the demand for solar energy in the future.

Technological advances in solar-to-electric conversion is favoring the development of solar power, in general. High output of conversion of solar energy into electric energy for commercial applications, attracts investments, and thus broadens future market outlook for concentrated solar power.

Focus of leading players on innovative strategies to serve the ever-rising demand for clean energy to expand frontiers. Keen players are undertaking initiatives to serve the rising demand for clean energy in emerging nations to lower their carbon footprint.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1898

Concentrated Solar Power Market – Key Findings of the Report

World over, production of energy using renewable sources is the focus of energy stakeholders, of which solar energy is vital. To this end, governments are providing funds and subsidies for developing necessary infrastructure for concentrated solar power plants.

Burgeoning demand for energy in various end-use industries is necessitating to reduce the dependency on conventional energy. Governments in various developing countries are complementing the commercial demand for electrical energy with concentrated solar power.

Alarming rise in global warming and greenhouse gas emissions is compelling development of renewable sources of energy. Additionally, rising prices of conventional energy, and concerns of exhaustion of fossil fuels is providing largest opportunity for concentrated solar power market, characterized with sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

Europe accounts for leading share of the concentrated solar power market. Large scale renewable energy generation, and rising investments for installation of concentrated solar power plants makes the region top producer of power within CSP technology

accounts for leading share of the concentrated solar power market. Large scale renewable energy generation, and rising investments for installation of concentrated solar power plants makes the region top producer of power within CSP technology Parabolic trough technology is expected to account for key share of the concentrated solar power market, due to rising deployment of concentrated solar power technology in commercial power plants. Trailing parabolic trough,solar tower and linear fresnel are key market segments in the concentrated solar power market in terms of product. Tower technology segment is rising at an exponential rate owing to its integration with traditional thermal power plants; dish sterling technology finds application in pilot projects and demonstration activities.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1898

Concentrated Solar Power Market – Growth Drivers

Thrust to increase the share of renewable energy, for growing concerns of supply of energy in the future is fueling the growth of concentrated solar power market

Large-scale initiatives for development of solar energy due to its cost-effectiveness and sustainability underscores growth

Concentrated Solar Power Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the concentrated solar power market are;

Abengoa Solar S.A.

GDF SUEZ

BrightSource Energy Inc.

Ibereolica Group

NextEra Energy Resources LLC

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1898

The concentrated solar power market is segmented as follows;

Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Product

Parabolic Trough

Solar Tower

Linear Fresnel

Dish Stirling

Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Cut Resistant Fabrics Market - Cut Resistant Fabrics Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 8.4 Bn By 2031

Xanthan Gum Market - Xanthan Gum Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

PET Foam Market - PET Foam Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Manganese Alloys Market - Manganese Alloys Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Optical Brighteners Market - Optical Brighteners Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Foam Trays Market - Foam Trays Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market - Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 11.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research