Revance Announces Pricing of $200.0 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC, a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings ("Revance" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. The shares of common stock are being offered at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Revance. The gross proceeds from the public offering are expected to be $200.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, Revance has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering is expected to close on or about September 15, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the commercialization of DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL®, and for working capital, research and development and general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc. is also acting as a bookrunner for the proposed offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Revance pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250998) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 27, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Revance

Revance is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, and OPUL®, a relational commerce platform for aesthetic practices. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance's therapeutics pipeline is currently focused on muscle movement disorders including evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in cervical dystonia and upper limb spasticity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about the completion and timing of the offering, are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that Revance will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Revance will need to raise additional capital to fund its operations and may be unable to raise capital when needed, which would force Revance to delay, reduce or eliminate its product development programs or commercialization efforts. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed offering, Revance and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents Revance files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to this offering and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Revance expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

