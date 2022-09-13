Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.



According to a federal securities lawsuit, Ampio Pharmaceuticals insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's true ability to successfully file a BLA for Ampion was inflated; (ii) the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study were inflated; and (iii) that, as a result, of the foregoing, statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you own AMPE please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers. Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

