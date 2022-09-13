Governor’s Office – News Release – Gov. forwards names for Mauna Kea Management Stewardship and Oversight Authority to State Senate

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today submitted the names of eight nominees for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority to the Hawaiʻi State Senate for confirmation. The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority was established by statute via Act 255 (HB2024). The authority is tasked with managing Mauna Kea Lands.

“I want to thank these individuals for stepping forward. Through this new stewardship model, I believe we can find a way for science and culture to coexist on Mauna Kea in a mutually beneficial way,” said Gov. Ige.

The eight nominees are:

Kamanamaikalani Beamer: An individual with ʻāina (land) resource management expertise and specific experience with Hawaiʻi island-based management.

Gary Krug: An individual who is recognized as possessing expertise in the fields of pre-school through 12th-grade public education or post-secondary education.

Rich Matsuda: A representative from a list of three names submitted by Mauna Kea Observatories.

John Komeiji: An individual with business and finance experience who has previous administrative experience in managing a large private-sector business.

Pomaikai Bertelmann: An individual who is a lineal descendent of a practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices associated with Mauna Kea.

Joshua Mangauil: An individual who is a recognized practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices.

Paul Horner: An individual from a list of three names submitted by the President of the Senate.

Michelle “Noe Noe” Wong-Wilson: An individual from a list of three names submitted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In addition to the eight names submitted to the Senate for confirmation, three ex-officio, voting members will serve on the Authority, as follows:

The chairperson of the board of land and natural resources, or the chairperson’s designee. This position is currently held by Chair Suzanne Case.

The mayor of the County of Hawaiʻi, or the mayor’s designee. Mayor Mitch Roth has designated Douglass Shipman Adams, director, research and development management.

The chairperson of the board of regents of the University of Hawaiʻi, or a designee. Chairperson Randy Moore has designated Eugene Bal III, a current member of the board of regents.

The Chancellor of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo will be an ex-officio, non-voting member of the Authority. This position is currently held by Chancellor Bonnie Irwin.

