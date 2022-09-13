Eagle Pass Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station recently apprehended a convicted sex offender, Sept. 7.

At approximately 11 p.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass North Station encountered three subjects attempting to avoid detection after illegally entering the United States. They were transported to the Eagle Pass Soft Side Facility for processing. Record checks revealed one subject, Mauricio Salomon Lopez-Perez, 37, a Salvadoran national, was convicted, in December 2021 in California, of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. Lopez-Perez was deported in June 2022.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

During fiscal year 2022, Oct. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022, Del Rio Sector agents have encountered more than 1,708 criminal migrants.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Follow us on Facebook at US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector and on Twitter and Instagram @USBPChiefDRT and CBP on Twitter @CBPSouthTexas.