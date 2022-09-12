Accession proclamation ceremony held at Government House

CANADA, September 12 - Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry presided over the accession proclamation ceremony for His Majesty King Charles III at Government House this morning in Charlottetown.

In the presence of Premier Dennis King, members of the Executive Council, an Indigenous leader and senior government officials, Her Honour issued and read a formal proclamation under the Great Seal of the Province of Prince Edward Island, officially proclaiming the accession of King Charles III.

While the King automatically became Sovereign of Canada following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, tradition, dating to the accession of King George III in 1760, calls for a proclamation of accession ceremony to be held when a new sovereign inherits the throne upon the death of the previous king or queen. Similar ceremonies have, or will be held, in other provinces and territories in their respective capitals.

Members of the public are reminded they can pay tribute to the Queen by signing the books of condolence at Government House, the Legislative Assembly (Coles Building), or at provincial libraries in Souris, Montague, Summerside, and Tignish. An online book of condolence is also available.

A commemorative service will be held at St. Peter’s Cathedral Church in Charlottetown on Monday, September 19th by invitation only. The commemorative service will be live-streamed and more information will be made available in the coming days.

