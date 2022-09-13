TRAFFIC ADVISORY: H Street Festival

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the H Street Festival will take place in the District of the Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be extensive street closures and parking restrictions that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, September 17, 2022

from 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

H Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.:

H Street from 3 rd Street to Florida Avenue, NE

Florida Avenue from Staples to H Street, NE (No eastbound traffic on H Street, NE)

Please note, vehicle traffic will not be able to cross H Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NE from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Residents or visitors to the streets north or south of the event area will need to plan their routes to access their destination without crossing H Street.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic,

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.