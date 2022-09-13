624 RSG hosts Congressman Kaiali’i Kahele

On Friday, Sept. 9, 624th Regional Support Group Deputy Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Shane Lynch welcomed Congressman Kaiali’i Kahele to 624 RSG headquarters at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii.

During their one-hour meeting, Lynch thanked Kahele, who also serves with the Hawai’i Air National Guard, for his continuing support of the unit. They also discussed the 624 RSG’s mission set, priorities and how our Reserve Citizen Airmen are preparing for the future fight.

“We are grateful for Congressman Kahele’s advocacy in Washington,” said Lynch. “Approximately 90 percent of our Pacific Warriors are from the islands in which they serve, so not only does the Congressman understand what it’s like to balance a military career with a civilian career, his perspective – and voice – as a Hawaiian is invaluable.”

This visit marked Kahele’s second with the unit; last August the Congressman spent time with the leadership of the 44th Aerial Port Squadron out of Guam.