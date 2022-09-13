Submit Release
Inspirato to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) (the “Company”), the innovative luxury hospitality company, announced today that CFO Web Neighbor will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.  

Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on the Inspirato Investor Relations website at https://investor.inspirato.com or the webcast link below.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1568734&tp_key=8c691ddd98 

About Inspirato

Launched in 2011, Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is the innovative luxury hospitality company that provides access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. In 2019, Inspirato revolutionized travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world’s first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com

Inspirato Contacts

Investor Relations:
ir@inspirato.com

Media Relations:
communications@inspirato.com

 


