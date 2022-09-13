Read more about DCS celebrates the success of Day Reporting Center graduates at its upcoming September 2022 Commencement Ceremonies

ATLANTA - The Recidivism Reduction Unit of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has announced several Day Reporting Center (DRC) commencements across the state for interested citizens to attend and celebrate the success of those participants graduating this rigorous outpatient treatment program.

“Day Reporting Centers (DRC) equip supervisees with essential training and education, cognitive behavior classes, and offer opportunities for those under supervision to build supportive social networks and complete community service”, says Sherri Bloodworth, DCS Director of Recidivism Unit. In essence, a DRC is considered a “one-stop-shop” that aids in supervisee rehabilitation. Within the walls of each DRC facility, one will find a plethora of resources available for success, she adds.

A DRC is a non-residential substance abuse and mental health treatment program designed to offer judges and other criminal justice officials with a viable and cost-effective treatment option for high-risk, high need offenders with substance abuse, cognitive, and/or mental health treatment needs while under community supervision. Participants receive guidance and monitoring in intensive outpatient substance abuse and cognitive restructuring programs.

“The use of progressive methods as an alternative to traditional incarceration is highly effective with stakeholders who are invested in positive outcome,” says Vickie Lee, DCS Statewie DRC Manager. DCS is grateful for the agencies and community partners who partner with us to make this program successful, Lee further adds.

September DRC Commencements

Columbus Day Reporting Center

Location: Northside Worship Center, 1901 Whittlesey Road, Columbus, GA 31904

Date: September 22, 2022

Time: 2:00pm

Georgia’s DRC program has been nationally recognized as an effective method to reduce recidivism rates. Currently, there are 32 judicial circuits across Georgia that are served by a Day Reporting Center.





