Home Radisson Blu Resort Fiji gives back to the community and its team members again

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Denarau Island hosted a blood donation drive and medical check-ups for guests and staff last Friday, 9 September 2022.

More than thirty employees and visitor volunteers gave blood as part of the program, which was held at the property ballroom. The event which was previously hosted bi-annually is an integral part of the resort’s Responsible Business initiatives.

“We have been hosting blood donation drives since 2012 and had at least two blood donation drives a year. However, today is extra special as it has been a while since we have had the opportunity to be able to host the Nadi Hospital Medical Team and do this again since the pandemic”, says the manager for Responsible Business, Satya Narayan.

Other than blood donations, the visiting medical team carried out general medical screening and health checkups which included BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar testing, and dental, optical, reproductive, counselling and dietary consultations.

“Our Responsible Business initiatives are centred around our community, our planet and most importantly our people. We continuously consider how we can support the villages and schools in the area, and we keep in mind that those very same people making up that community are the people that make up the teams that make our resort a success,” Hotel Manager Mark Khadra comments.

“We make it our goal to take care of our people”, Mr Khadra adds and states that they plan on hosting the medical drive every six months.

With the rising rates of non-communicable diseases in the country, the Ministry of Health team were impressed with the large turnout of more than one hundred and fifty staff screened and counselled throughout the day.

The five-star resort’s Responsible Business program supports schools and local communities with donations, sanitation and building assistance through various initiatives such as Adopt a School, Health and Medical Assistance, Sports Sponsorship, Orphanages Charitable Works and Environmental Conservation.