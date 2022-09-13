Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,103 in the last 365 days.

Cook Islands and Vanuatu Announce COVID-19 Restriction Free Travel

The Cook Islands and Vanuatu have joined Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti, and Papua New Guinea in lifting all COVID-19 travel restrictions to international travel and tourism in the Pacific.

Effective from 12th September, visitors to the Cook Islands and Vanuatu will no longer be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions align to World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations that governments lift or ease COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

In acknowledging the importance of lifting country Covid-19 restrictions, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker said that it was important for Pacific Island countries to keep abreast of global trends and to align to them where possible.

“As a major economic driver in our region it is important for tourism reactivation to occur sooner rather than later. The new measures put in place by our SPTO member countries is promising as it will support the recovery of the sector which will have positive flow- on effects in terms of economic and social considerations”.

“In comparison to the rest of the world the Pacific has been slower in reopening our borders but this has been done with our unique circumstances in mind and with the safety of our people at the forefront of considerations. However, with successful vaccination campaigns now complete in many of our islands we are better positioned to reopen and welcome visitors back to the Pacific”, said Mr. Cocker.

You just read:

Cook Islands and Vanuatu Announce COVID-19 Restriction Free Travel

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.