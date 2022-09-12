Person of Interest Sought in an Arson Offense: 800 Block of Oglethorpe Street, Northeast

DC Fire and EMS Arson Investigators and Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Arson Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in an Arson offense that occurred on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the 800 block of Oglethorpe Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:00 am, the suspect poured an ignitable fluid onto a property at the listed location. The suspect ignited a fire then fled the scene.

A person of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

