Bertram LLP Celebrates Its Second Anniversary

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years ago today, Bertram LLP opened its doors. Bertram LLP is a technology-driven, national law firm that represents employers, boards and executives in executive-level transitions and disputes. After over 30 years working for and managing large, international law firms, founder Connie Bertram opened the firm to focus on what she calls "Executive Employment Law." She explains that:

Executive Employment Law Firm Bertram LLP Celebrates Its Second Anniversary 

"Essentially, we have taken all aspects of employment and executive comp law and applied them to the executive and board level, where transactions, disputes and investigations are more sensitive, highly-charged and complex."

In establishing Bertram LLP, Connie understood that although there are thousands of firms that practice employment law, executives, owners and board members have difficulty retaining quality counsel. Executives and board members of publicly traded or private equity-backed companies often cannot retain big law firms because they create conflicts of interest with the firms' existing clients—or companies they hope will become clients in the future. In addition, traditional plaintiffs-side firms may not have the expertise in the complex corporate, equity and tax issues raised by executive-level transitions and disputes.

Bertram LLP negotiates and litigates disputes concerning all aspects of an executive, board member or owner's relationship with and investment in their company:

  • Employment and retention agreements,
  • Equity and long-term incentive plans and agreements,
  • Confidentiality, non-compete and non-solicit agreements,
  • Internal investigations of alleged malfeasance,
  • Severance plans and agreements,
  • Partnership and LLC agreements,
  • Due diligence in M&A transactions, and
  • Separation and release agreements.

Bertram LLP also conducts internal investigations of complaints and disputes involving executives, owners and/or board members and other sensitive employment and compliance matters. The firm has particular expertise investigating and counseling matters involving publicly traded and regulated companies, including federal government contractors and regulated utilities and transportation companies.

Bertram LLP's expertise has been recognized by national and international ratings services and the press and social media. Connie has been named the leading or top employment lawyer by Chambers & Partners USA, Benchmark Litigation, Legal 500, National Law Journal, Best Lawyers, Legal Times, Washingtonian, and Washington Business Journal. Later this month, Connie will be featured in Washingtonian Magazine for her "Lifetime Achievement in the Law."

