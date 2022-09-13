Submit Release
Media Advisory: Five Banks to Award More Than $34K to Shreveport Housing Nonprofit

***11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 1800 Martha Street, Shreveport, LA 71101***

Representatives from Cadence Bank, Hancock Whitney, Origin Bank and Red River Bank will join with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) to award $34,200 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to The Fuller Center for Housing of Northwest Louisiana (The Fuller Center NWLA) during a ceremonial check presentation Wednesday.

The Fuller Center NWLA builds new homes for low-income homebuyers who are unable to obtain adequate financing through other conventional means. Recipients receive a no-interest mortgage and affordable payments.

FHLB Dallas provides 3:1 matches of member contributions to provide grants up to $12,000 per member to help promote and strengthen relationships between Community Based Organizations (CBOs) and FHLB Dallas members. The PGP also complements development activities fostered by FHLB Dallas' Affordable Housing and Community Investment programs. The media is welcome to attend.

WHAT:

Check presentation for The Fuller Center NWLA

 

WHEN:

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022

 

WHO:

Adam Sistrunk, Division President, Cadence Bank

Stefanie Y'Barbo, Vice President, Cadence Bank

LaCarsha Babers, Assistant Vice President, Community Development Officer, Hancock Whitney

Shelia Grayson, Vice President, CRA & Community Development Officer, Origin Bank

Bridges Hall, Senior Vice President, Credit Policy Officer, Red River Bank

Judy Madison, Vice President, Community Outreach Lender, Red River Bank

Lee A. Jeter Sr., The Fuller Center for Housing of Northwest Louisiana

Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas

 

WHERE:

1800 Martha Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

