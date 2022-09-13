MSI Introduces Two New Color Patterns to the Handcrafted Kenzzi Encaustic Porcelain Tile Collection

Two new artistically pleasing color patterns help enhance the MSI Kenzzi Collection.

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, introduces two new color patterns, Matarka and Tahari, to its Kenzzi™ Encaustic Tile Collection.

With the arrival of Matarka and Tahari, the Kenzzi™ collection expands its porcelain tile family, creating an array of one-of-a-kind patterned tiles. Featuring an elegant floral pattern in the middle of each tile, Kenzzi™ Matarka offers an appealing palette with taupe, charcoal and white colors.

"The pattern is inspired by traditional Moroccan prints and toned down with a neutral colorway," said Emily Holle, Director of Trend & Design at MSI. "Matarka complements a variety of products from light wood tones, to gray and white tiles, and neutral cabinetry colors."

Kenzzi™ Tahari features artistic shapes in neutral shades of taupe, black and white.

"Tahari, combines two shades of taupe and a dramatic black that consumers love," Holle said. "Its bold graphic print helps to create a wow moment!"

These two new colors have a matte finish while adding dimension to other artful patterns within the Kenzzi™ collection. Both durable and versatile, these tiles can help enhance a wide variety of interior or outdoor applications to help any environment stand out. Use these patterned tiles by adding them to backsplashes, walls, floors and other aesthetically pleasing spaces.

"By adding these two new color patterns to Kenzzi™, MSI is adding dimension to this already stunning porcelain collection," said Paulo Pereira, Senior Merchant at MSI. "These unique patterns are versatile and durable making them the perfect complement to a variety of indoor spaces including floors and walls."

With the addition of these two new patterns, the Kenzzi™ collection features 14 distinct color patterns and is designed for a variety of residential and commercial installations.

Want to begin the design journey virtually before an in-person showroom visit? View these beautiful Kenzzi patterns and many other coordinating MSI surfaces within a custom design space using MSI's online augmented reality multi-surface visualizer. https://www.msisurfaces.com/multi-surface-visualizer/

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, M S International, (470) 312-4953, jessica.d@msisurfaces.com

SOURCE M S International