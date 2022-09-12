MAINE, September 12 - Back to current news.

Mills Administration Announces Maine Building Exhibitors and Maine Day Plans at the 2022 Big E

September 12, 2022

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, ME - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) Commissioner Amanda Beal and Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources Director Nancy McBrady announced today that the department would host two dozen Maine-owned businesses and organizations in the Maine Building at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The Maine building is located on the Avenue of States, next to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont state buildings. The Big E has been the world's only multi-state fair since 1917. In 2021, the Big E welcomed nearly 1.5 million visitors. The 2022 Big E begins Friday, September 16, and runs through Sunday, October 2.

Two dozen businesses and organizations set to represent and promote all Maine has to offer.

The Maine Building at the Big E promotes Maine agriculture and food businesses, economic development through tourism, and Maine hospitality.

"The Big E's Maine Building is a unique and fun way to experience the best of Maine from eating delicious food to finding beautiful crafts to meeting the creators and makers of these goods," said Nancy McBrady, Director, Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources. "I never leave empty-handed, and it's a terrific way to support Maine craftspeople."

"The Maine Building is full of kind, hardworking food producers and craftspeople who are committed to delivering the ultimate Maine experience to Big E attendees," said Sebastian Belle, Executive Director, Maine Aquaculture Association. "Our association is incredibly proud to be selling one of Maine's premier heritage foods - smoked Atlantic salmon raised in the cold, clean Gulf of Maine - alongside our colleagues yearly at the fair."

"Maine Grains, with our locally sourced and stone-milled grains and flours from Skowhegan, is thrilled to be returning to the Maine building at the Big E this year, where some of our most important crops from the state are featured by businesses that serve up delicious food and prepared goods," said Amber Lambke, Co-Founder and President, Maine Grains. "We are expanding this year by bringing sourdough loaves of bread made with freshly milled flour to serve up toast topped with a choice of Maine honey and Crooked Face Creamery ricotta or Kate's butter from Maine. The Big E is a chance for us to show visitors from the northeastern states our bounty from Maine!"

"Don't miss the Maine Building at the Big E. It showcases the richness and diversity of Maine's agriculture and natural resources," said Jon Olson, Maine Big E Trustee. "There's always delicious food. The Maine baked potato is my favorite."

2022 Maine Building Exhibitors

All About the Honey - Farmington

Batch by Scratch All Natural Ice Cream - Augusta

Benoit's Design Co. - Westbrook

Maine Aquaculture Association - Hallowell

Maine Craft Cider and Beer - Portland

Maine Grains - Skowhegan

Maine Hand Cut French Fries - Portland

Cundy's Harbor Maine Lobster Rolls - Rockland

Maine Made Marketplace - Augusta

Maine Office of Tourism - Augusta

Maine Potato Board - Presque Isle

Maine Wines - Portland

Perry Home Naturals - Oxford

Pussums Cat Company - Turner

Royale Kitchen - Portland

Sunshine Apothecary - Corinna

Tree of Free Fire - Jackman

Tree of Life Maple Farm - Auburn

Tripp's Farmhouse Cafe - Oxford

Valley View Orchard Pies - Auburn

Wicked Maine Pops - Greenville

Winter Whimsies - Scarborough

Woodfired Pizza - Portland

Wyman's - Cherryfield

Maine Day at the Big E

Maine Day at the Big E, celebrated Saturday, September 17, begins at the Maine Building at 9:30 AM with vendors, trustees, and ambassadors welcoming guests. A Maine Day Opening Ceremony is set for 9:45 on the building's front lawn. At 10 AM, the Maine Building opens its doors for visitors to shop and experience some of Maine's best products and brands. While Maine Day entertainment and exhibits are staged on the front lawn, shopping continues throughout the day.

Maine Day Musts At the Maine Building, Starting at 10 AM:

Mike Rich, Mainer and internationally renowned graffiti artist, massive Maine graffiti mural exhibition

Wyman's Bee Wild Mobile serving samples

Wicked Maine Pops sampling

Maine Forest Rangers, with Smokey Bear

Maine Game Wardens

Maine trivia at 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM

The Maine Day "Big E Parade" in front of the Maine Building at 6 PM

Perennial favorites will be on sale in the Maine Building on Maine Day and throughout the seventeen days of Big E, including massive stuffed Maine baked potatoes, wild blueberry products, lobster rolls piled high, whoopie pies, and pure Maine maple products. The Maine Building will also feature hand-crafted ice cream, popsicles, honey, and gluten-free baked goods. A sought-after crowd favorite found only at the Maine Building is smoked salmon on a stick. Visitors and shoppers also arrive at the Maine Building in search of Maine craft cider, beer, and wines. Artisans and makers of products such as laser-engraved maps and glassware, carved kitchen tools, balsam, and lavender pillows and sachets, and creams and salves will also be featured.

Use DACF's dynamic interactive Maine Building map to view the full list of full- and short-term confirmed exhibitors in and outside the building.

Agricultural Showcase

The Big E also boasts multi-state agricultural demonstrations and competitions, educational displays, and daily events like working sheepdog demonstrations and equestrian shows. Maine 4-H and FFA students earned the highest awards for academic quadrathlon and skills competitions in recent years. Big E's agricultural plans for 2022 are available online.

Attend the Big E

Big E gates open at 8 AM, from September 16 to October 2, 2022. Avenue of States hours are 10 AM to 9 PM daily. Check the website for full details. Directions, parking, and ticket details are available online. Ticket prices range from $8 to $50, with Children 5 and under free.

