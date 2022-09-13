TOMY’s The First Years Brand Looking for a North Star Innovation as Global Baby Products Market Experiences Rapid Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- A worldwide product innovation hunt featuring TOMY’s The First Years brand, and in partnership with TinkerTini®, was launched today by MarketBlast®. With the global baby care product market projected to reach approximately $88.72 billion by 2026, motivation for brand expansion is high.
TOMY’s The First Years brand specializes in innovative, safe, and high-quality toys and nursery products. Using the open innovation platform MarketBlast®, The First Years is actively looking for new products to add to their renowned brand.
For more than 70 years, The First Years brand has worked actively with both parents and parenting experts to discover clever solutions to the real challenges that new parents face every day. Presently, the brand is looking for innovation in any of the following areas: Infant Feeding, Toddler Feeding, Health and Grooming, and In-Home Entertainment.
Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers, and innovators with product innovation ranging from prototype stage through retail-ready products.
This product hunt is free for all submitters. To submit directly to TOMY’s The First Years brand and to learn more about the submission criteria, visit https://marketblast.com/splash/the-first-years/. Or, sign up and submit directly on the MarketBlast hunt platform at www.marketblast.com.
About The First Years
Founded in 1952, The First Years brand has been a stand out in the infant and toddler industry due to its dedication to durable, safe, and high-grade products. Rooted in innovation, they help parents through the colorful journey of parenthood, offering thoughtfully designed, fun, functional products to help families flourish from the start. For more information, visit https://us.tomy.com/brand/the-first-years/.
About TinkerTini®
TinkerTini® is a full-service Innovation Management and Inventor Relations Agency with over 26 years combined experience in professional Inventor Relations supporting manufacturers and entertainment licensors. They specialize in launching, scaling and managing open innovation initiatives for their clients. They also manage and engage a diverse and global inventing network. For more information about TinkerTini®, please visit https://www.tinkertini.net/.
About MarketBlast®
As the premier open innovation platform for sourcing new, unique and innovative products, MarketBlast® enables companies of all sizes to source innovation directly from startups and innovators from around the world. We actively promote the company brands and list each hunt on our platform, enabling product innovators and suppliers to submit directly to the hunts. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
