Four Caregivers of Vulnerable Adults Charged by AG’s Office

The Attorney General’s Office today announced it charged four caregivers after Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division, found probable cause for multiple criminal charges. The charges, including abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults, are against David Mumley, 29, formerly of Swanton, Vermont; Heather Mumley, 30, formerly of Swanton, Vermont; Krystal Grenier, 30, of Milton, Vermont; and Nicholas Grenier, 29, of Milton, Vermont. The charges brought against the four caregivers are the result of an investigation conducted by the Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division.

David Mumley was paid to provide care to a vulnerable adult who lived in the home of David and Heather Mumley and was dependent on Mr. Mumley for feeding, toileting, and other personal hygiene necessities. David Mumley was arrested in Florida and has been charged with:

two felony counts of Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult – Serious Bodily Injury;

one misdemeanor count of Unlawful Restraint and Confinement of a Vulnerable Adult;

four misdemeanor counts of Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult;

one felony count of Medicaid Fraud;

one felony count of Voyeurism, and

one misdemeanor count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

Heather Mumley, the spouse of David Mumley, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of Unlawful Restraint of a Vulnerable Adult and one misdemeanor count of Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. Heather Mumley pleaded not guilty at her arraignment today in Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division.

Krystal Grenier was paid to provide care to a vulnerable adult, who required assistance with bathing, toileting, and eating, among other things, and lived in the home of Krystal and Nicholas Grenier. Ms. Grenier has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult and one felony count of Medicaid Fraud. Krystal Grenier pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Friday in Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division.

Nicholas Grenier, the spouse of Krystal Grenier, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. Nicholas Grenier pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Friday in Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division.

Felony Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult carries a maximum penalty of not more than fifteen years imprisonment and/or a fine of not more than $10,000. Medicaid Fraud carries a maximum penalty of up to ten years imprisonment and/or fines equal to twice the amount of payments wrongfully obtained. Felony Voyeurism carries a maximum penalty of up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of not more than $5,000. Unlawful Restraint of a Vulnerable Adult carries a maximum possible penalty of not more than two years imprisonment and/or a fine of not more than $10,000.

The Attorney General’s Office thanks the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living’s Adult Protective Services, the Lakeland Florida Police Department, and the Florida Attorney General’s Office for their assistance.

The Attorney General’s Office emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If you suspect someone is being or has been neglected or abused, contact local law enforcement immediately. Neglect and abuse may also be reported to Adult Protective Services by calling 800-564-1612 and MFRAU at https://ago.vermont.gov/medicaid-fraud-report-form/.

MFRAU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,057,724 for Federal fiscal year FY 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $352,575 for FY 2022, is funded by the State of Vermont.

Contact: Lauren Jandl, 802-828-3171

Last modified: September 12, 2022